Police detain two in jewelry store robbery

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Police said they have detained two people after responding to a robbery in progress call near Sam Bass Road and Interstate 35 late Wednesday morning.

Round Rock police said they were called to Stall Jeweler’s around 11:50 a.m. for the robbery. Two suspects were detained, and RRPD said they shut down the intersection of FM 620 and Chisholm Trail in relation to the robbery call.

No injuries have been reported, and police said they are not looking for anyone else as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

