Suspected pawn shop burglar arrested, charged

Christopher David Harper booking photo. (Photo: Williamson County Jail)

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- Police say the suspect in three burglaries over the last month was arrested after officers stopped him for riding his bicycle without a light.

Cedar Park police said officers stopped Christopher David Harper during the overnight hours of April 17-18. Officers noted Harper’s bicycle and the logo on his backpack matched that of a burglary suspect who at the time had not yet been identified.

A Cedar Park police detective investigating the burglaries at Best Pawn and March 29, The Gun Store on April 1 and Best Pawn on April 15 used the information provided by patrol officers and evidence at the scene to secure a warrant.

Police allege Harper stole approximately $290 worth of goods, including a Chinese sword, BB gun and two inoperable Civil War-era replica guns. Harper was booked into the Williamson County Jail on April 18 on three charges of burglary of a building. Online records state he is being held on combined $18,000 bond.

