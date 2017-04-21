Man charged with stealing, selling IBM hardware

AUSTIN - An Austin man is facing a felony charge after police say he stole IBM hard drives and sold them.

According to the arrest affidavit for Robert Gomez, 58, police were notified by an IBM security professional on Jan. 6 that stolen property was for sale on eBay. In total, IBM said 32 hard drives had been reported stolen from shipments on Nov. 18 and Nov. 22, 2016. Police noted in the affidavit that Gomez was listed as a contract employee for IBM.

IBM told police the Minnesota company was selling stolen IBM hard drives, and the company shipped them to police after being informed they were selling stolen goods. The company also directed police to a north Austin business. The owner of the Austin business told police Gomez asked if he was interested in buying hard drives. The business owner told police he bought 32 hard drives from Gomez in November and sold 13 of them to the Minnesota company for $7,350 in early December.

A further check of IBM and the Austin company’s information found a total of 124 other hard drives and memory units Gomez allegedly stole from an IBM facility along Burnet Road. IBM estimated the value of the total 156 stolen items to more than $66,000.

Gomez has been charged with third-degree felony theft. Police said Gomez is not in the Travis County Jail as of late Friday morning. Bond information was not listed in the affidavit.

