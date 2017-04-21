Teens arrested in Typhoon Texas break-in, vandalism

Five teens arrested in connection to break-in at Typhoon Texas in April. Top row from left: Matthew Miller Thomsen, 17; Joshua Amacker Lee, 18; Liam Robert Wallace, 17. Bottom row from left: Ethan Dean Sofinowski, 17; Darion Mikal Alberson, 18. (Photo: Pflugerville Police Department)

Police have charged five teens in connection to a break-in at Typhoon Texas earlier this month.

Pflugerville police said they were notified on April 10 of a break-in at the water park, and that those involved vandalized items inside and outside of the park. The following suspects were arrested:

Matthew Miller Thomsen, 17;

Joshua Amacker Lee, 18;

Liam Robert Wallace, 17;

Ethan Dean Sofinowski, 17;

Darion Mikal Alberson, 18.

Police also allege the five were involved in a break in at Pflugerville High School that occurred prior to the break-in at Typhoon Texas. Bond information on the five were not available as of Friday morning.

