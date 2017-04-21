Teens arrested in Typhoon Texas break-in, vandalism

Police have charged five teens in connection to a break-in at Typhoon Texas earlier this month.
Pflugerville police said they were notified on April 10 of a break-in at the water park, and that those involved vandalized items inside and outside of the park. The following suspects were arrested:
Matthew Miller Thomsen, 17;
Joshua Amacker Lee, 18;
Liam Robert Wallace, 17;
Ethan Dean Sofinowski, 17;
Darion Mikal Alberson, 18.
Police also allege the five were involved in a break in at Pflugerville High School that occurred prior to the break-in at Typhoon Texas. Bond information on the five were not available as of Friday morning.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs