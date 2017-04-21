Leander man arrested on child porn charges

Joshua Carl Wulff booking photo. (Photo: Williamson County Jail)

LEANDER, TEXAS - A Leander man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, the attorney general’s office announced Friday morning.

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said the Child Exploitation Unit arrested Joshua Carl Wulff, 26, on four counts of possession of child pornography. Investigators executed a search warrant of his home after receiving a referral from law enforcement of Pennsylvania.

During the search, the attorney general’s office said child pornography was found on Wulff’s laptop and additional storage devices were confiscated to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. Wulff confessed to using online social networks to solicit children, the AG’s office said.

Wulff was booked into the Williamson County Jail April 19. Jail records state his combined bond is set at $60,000. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison per charge.

