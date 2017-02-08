Life sentence for man who killed Blanco County infant

John Lawrence driver's license photo. (Photo: Department of Public Safety)

BLANCO, TEXAS - A Blanco County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his girlfriend’s 15-month old daughter in May 2016.

John Cody Lawrence was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and four counts of assault on a public servant in connection to the death of Sunny Bort on May 5, 2016, the Blanco County Clerk tells KVUE. The assault charges stem from Lawrence attacking officers in the Blanco County Jail the day Sunny died.

Lawrence and the girl’s mother, Jamie Petronella, called 911 on May 2 after Sunny stopped breathing. Blanco police said that when they arrived, they found Sunny laying in the middle of the living room floor with Lawrence attempting to perform CPR on her. According to an arrest affidavit, police said bruises were on both sides of the girl's mouth along with a large dried wound on her face.

Police said in the affidavit that Lawrence told Blanco Police Chief Mike Ritchey at the scene that a large bruise on the Sunny’s forehead was caused by him trying to “rub” it away in order to diminish the effects of the bruise.

Sunny was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio. According to the arrest affidavit, her treating physician said her injuries were due to a cerebral hemorrhage, indicating trauma to the head.

In addition, the physician told law enforcement that she had a spinal injury in the c5-c6 area and bruising to the face with contusions on the temple and a fracture of one arm. Police also noted in the affidavit that there were injuries consistent with sexual assault on both Sunny and a sibling. Sunny died at University Hospital on May 5, 2016

KVUE reported in 2016 that Child Protective Services investigated the family a few days prior because one of Sunny’s siblings had broken their arm.

The Blanco County District Attorney’s Office said it is working on a statement regarding the plea and sentencing.

