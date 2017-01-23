Man stomped woman to death over cell phone, police say

Alexander Dwayne Holland booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - Police say an argument over a cell phone led to the death of a woman in southeast Austin on Jan. 18.

Austin police have filed a murder charge against Alexander Dwayne Holland, 44, in the murder of Luz Devina Angel Munoz, 39. Police said officer were dispatched to a disturbance at 1707 East Riverside Drive around 8:50 p.m. Jan. 18. Officers found two victims, including Munoz, on the ground.

The affidavit for Holland states the other victim and Munoz were in the 1700 block of East Riverside when Holland and another person got out of an SUV and began punching them both. The other victim told police he saw one of the men begin stomping on Munoz’s head repeatedly. The assault stopped when a vehicle pulled up and began to honk their horn.

Police said Munoz was “unresponsive and appeared to have sustained massive head trauma” when they arrived. The affidavit states Austin-Travis County EMS transported Munoz and the other victim to University Medical Center-Brackenridge, and police said Munoz died from her injuries Jan. 20.

The other victim told police Holland approached them and Munoz the morning of Jan. 18 and asked about a cell phone he had supposedly let Munoz borrow. Munoz told Holland she had given the phone away, and Holland told her he would give her time to find the phone and would be back.

That evening, Munoz and the other victim were at the scene of the attack when Holland and another person arrived. The second victim told police Holland and Munoz began to argue about the cell phone, and that the fight escalated to the point where Holland began stomping Munoz on the head several times as she tried to get up.

After the assault stopped, the second victim told police they saw Holland driving the SUV and struck both victims before driving away.

On Jan. 20, Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Holland on a felony aggravated assault charge. The charge was changed Monday to felony murder. Online records at the Travis County Jail state Holland is being held on $750,000 bond.

Police said their investigation continues and one additional arrest is expected. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588, or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. Info can also be texted to Crime Stoppers by texting “Tip 103” and your message to CRIMES.

