Affidavit: Drunk man caused crash that seriously injured elderly woman

Jordan Mackenzie Walker booking photo. (Photo: Travis County Jail)

LAGO VISTA, TEXAS - Authorities say a man was intoxicated when he caused a crash that injured an elderly woman in Lago Vista on Monday evening.

The arrest affidavit for Jordan Mackenzie Walker, 21, states Travis County deputies were called to the 19800 block of FM 1431 around 8:10 p.m. Jan. 23 for a reported injury crash. That address is near FM 1431 and Lohman Ford Road. The responding deputy noted in the affidavit he “detected a slight odor of alcohol” coming from Walker, and that he “wobbled, swayed and was unsure on his feet while walking, turning and standing.”

Two witnesses told the deputy that Walker’s Dodge Dakota was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 1431, and one witness said they had to pull onto the shoulder to avoid hitting Walker’s pickup. The second witness said they saw Walker sideswipe a Ford F-150 traveling eastbound, and that Walker’s truck was entirely in the eastbound lanes when the crash happened.

According to the affidavit, a Chevy Cobalt driven by a 74-year-old woman rear-ended the Ford that was struck by Walker’s vehicle. The woman was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center by Austin-Travis County EMS, and the affidavit states the woman “sustained a fractured sternum and 8 fractured ribs.”

The deputy performed a field sobriety test on Walker, and arrested him on a DWI charge after he allegedly failed the test. The affidavit states Walker admitted to drinking two 22-ounce draft beers one hour before the crash. Breathalyzer tests performed between 10:45 and 10:50 p.m. showed results of 0.089 and 0.091. The affidavit also said Walker has a previous conviction from March 2015 in Williamson County.

Walker was arrested and has been charged with intoxication assault with vehicle – serious bodily injury and driving with license invalid with previous convictions. Online records at the Travis County Jail state bond was set at a combined $11,500, and that bond was posted Jan. 25.

