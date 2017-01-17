Suspect charged in East Austin sword attack, stabbing

Shusaku Shiroyama booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - Police allege a man hit his victim several times with a katana sword and stabbed him once with a dagger on Friday night.

The arrest affidavit for Shusaku Shiroyama, 31, states police and EMS were called to an apartment building near East 14th Street and Interstate 35 shortly after 9 p.m. Jan. 13 for a reported shoot/stab call. The victim told EMS he had been stabbed with a sword and provided a description of the suspect.

Police located Shiroyama, who matched the description provided by the victim, near Kim Lane and Duncan Lane (east of Red River Street between East 32nd Street and East 38 1/2 Street) and detained him without incident approximately 35 minutes after the 911 call.

At the hospital, the victim told police he was at home expecting a friend when Shiroyama knocked on the door. The victim said Shiroyama - whom he identified by his voice and his eyes - was wearing a ski mask and carrying a large katana sword in his hand. Shiroyama allegedly entered the apartment and hit the victim three to four times across his shoulder with the katana. The victim and Shiroyama began to struggle for control of the sword and the ski mask was partially removed. The affidavit said while the two were fighting for the katana, Shiroyama grabbed a dagger from off his belt and stabbed the victim in the back.

The friend of the victim arrived at the apartment during the struggle, and he told police he heard screaming, yelling and glass breaking coming from the victim’s apartment. The friend said he entered the apartment and then fled once he saw Shiroyama come toward him with the sword. He told police he was able to get away into his car and was the person who called 911. The affidavit stated the friend also identified Shiroyama in a DPS photo shown to him by police.

Police have charged Shusaku Shiroyama with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony. Online records at the Travis County Jail state he is being held on combined $60,000 bond. A booking photo was not available as of late Tuesday morning.

