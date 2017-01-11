120 pounds K2 seized during traffic stop

Fayette County Investigator David Smith, Lobos and Sgt. Randy Thumann with approximately 120 pounds of K2 seized in a Jan. 11, 2017 traffic stop. (Photo: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, TEXAS - Sheriff’s deputies seized more than 100 pounds of K2 during a Wednesday morning traffic stop.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Investigator David Smith stopped an Audi SUV near mile-marker 663 of Interstate 10 around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation. After talking with the driver and passenger, Smith “observed the entire passenger compartment of the SUV was full of trash bags” and that the driver “became extremely nervous” when he was questioned about the bags.

Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K-9 partner Lobos arrived on scene to assist Smith with the stop, and the driver stated he was transporting around 100 pounds of K2, sometimes referred to as synthetic marijuana. K2 is commonly referred to as “Spice,” “Kush” or “Synthetic marijuana.” K2 is really a product that has been sprayed with a chemical compound that mimics the effects of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

The driver, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Fayette County Jail.

