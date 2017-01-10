Man tried pushing victim out of car during argument, police say

Police lights.

LAGO VISTA, TEXAS - A man dragged a woman with his vehicle during an argument as they drove through Lago Vista in December, police say.

The arrest affidavit for Leif Amundsen Scobie, 38, states he and the victim were driving from Marble Falls to Austin when they passed through Lago Vista around 7 a.m. Dec. 18. Scobie and the victim were allegedly arguing over him being caught injecting methamphetamines when Scobie began speaking to another woman on his cell phone. He allegedly began striking the victim on the left side of her face, ear and head when she questioned him about the person he was speaking to.

The affidavit states the victim lost consciousness during the assault and woke up to Scobie still striking her, and at one point put his foot or feet on her back in an attempt to push her from the Volvo sedan they were driving in. The victim told police her right arm was tangled in her seatbelt as she was dragged an unknown distance down the street, and that she feared Scobie would run her over.

The victim was taken to Cedar Park Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, and received follow-up treatment at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Marble Falls. According to the affidavit the victim received a severely sprained wrist, scrapes from being dragged and a concussion.

Scobie was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and booked into the Travis County Jail on Jan. 7. Online records state he is being held on $50,000 bond, and the affidavit lists the additional condition of not contacting the victim and staying 100 feet from her. A booking photo of Scobie was not available early Tuesday afternoon.

