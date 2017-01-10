$1.2M cocaine seized in Fayette Co. traffic stop

Fayette County Sheriff's Sgt. Randy Thumann, Lobos and approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine seized in a Jan. 9 traffic stop. (Photo: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, TEXAS - Deputies seized more than $1 million of cocaine in a traffic stop on Monday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before noon Jan. 9, Fayette County Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K-9 partner Lobos stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe near mile marker 658 of Interstate 10 for a traffic violation. The sheriff’s office said the driver – Nestor Zuniga-Castro, 40, of Brownsville – and his passenger gave conflicting stories to Thumann and exhibited “extremely abnormal nervous behavior.”

Thumann obtained consent to search the vehicle, and with his partner David Smith located “a large trash bag on the floor in the middle seat area containing approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine. FCSO noted the cocaine had a street value of approximately $1.2 million.

Zuniga-Castro was arrested on a felony drug possession charge and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

