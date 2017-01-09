Alleged drunk driver hid in dumpster after injury crash, police say

AUSTIN - A 22-year-old man was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed into two vehicles and hid in a nearby dumpster Saturday night.

The arrest affidavit for Edgar Orlando Camateco-Mercado, 22, states he was driving the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe that was involved in Jan. 7 crash with a 2012 Dodge Journey and a 2002 Toyota Camry. Austin-Travis County EMS and the affidavit state the crash happened around 9:05 p.m. at the intersection of the WB U.S. 290 service road and Giles Road/Johnny Morris Road.

Several witnesses told police the Tahoe did not have any headlights as it was on the westbound service road and ran a flashing red light there, striking the Dodge Journey and then spinning into the Camry. According to the affidavit, the witnesses said Camateco-Mercado “began hiding beer bottles” and “took off running” west along the service road immediately after the crash.

Camateco-Mercado admitted to a Travis County deputy he was the driver of the Tahoe, and his two passengers said he had picked them up to sell marijuana to them. Police noted in the affidavit there was “a large amount of marijuana found inside and around the Tahoe as well as methamphetamine.” The affidavit states Camateco-Mercado tried hiding in a nearby dumpster and broke his cell phone in half.

EMS said Saturday that four people were taken to University Medical Center-Brackenridge: a woman in critical condition and three men with potentially serious injuries. The affidavit stated the woman “suffered massive head trauma” in the crash and may not survive.

DWI Enforcement officers spoke with Camateco-Mercado at the hospital, a noted “a strong odor” of alcohol on him.

Camateco-Mercado was arrested on felony charges of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury. Online records at the Travis County Jail state Camateco-Mercado is being held on combined $1 million bond. A booking photo was not available as of late Monday morning.

