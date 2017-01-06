Pair had identity information of more than 50 victims, police say

AUSTIN - Two people are facing felony charges after police allegedly found them in possession of checks, credit cards and personal information belonging to dozens of victims.

Arrest affidavits for Michael Angelo Santiago, 29, and Thomas Michael Cornford, 24, allege police were informed of the alleged identify theft after a disturbance call at an apartment at 4100 West Slaughter Lane. Santiago and Cornford had leased an apartment at the complex there, and police said they “unofficially sub-leased” the apartment to another couple. The couple told police Santiago and Cornford arrived at the apartment Dec. 13 and Santiago attacked one of them before fleeing in a black 2016 Audi with paper tags.

Police noted seeing printers and “a box of what appeared to be blank “check stock”” in plain view while speaking to victims of the alleged assault.

The affidavit said the car Santiago and Cornford fled in had paper tags registered to a person in Flower Mound, and that the paper tag was for a white Audi.

One of the people who subleased the apartment from the suspects provided police with a document regarding the Audi registered to the name of someone at the address of the apartment, but did not live there. The person also provided police with enough information that APD and the United States Secret Service obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

The affidavit said USSS and APD seized “numerous items of evidence” from the apartment, including documents related to the Audi, counterfeit driver’s licenses, mail addressed to various persons, “checks and credit cards issued to others” and “numerous printed pages” of sensitive information on various people. A subsequent search of the Audi yielded a notebook with hand-written notes containing person information of various people, a ledger of possible fraudulent online purchases and an additional counterfeit driver’s license that belonged to Santiago.

Many of the alleged victims told police they had been experiencing “identify-theft related fraud issues.” The victim whose personal info was used to buy the Audi told police he estimated “he has become aware of close to fifty separate applications for lines of credit.”

In total, police said they recovered at least 120 individual items of identifying information belonging to at least 54 victims, at least two of which are deceased. The affidavit added the number of victims is expected to grow.

Santiago and Cornford were arrested Dec. 15 on felony charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Online records at the Travis County Jail state Santiago is being held on combined $151,000 bond. The affidavit for Cornford states his bond has been set at $111,000, and court records show he has since posted bond. Booking photos were not available as of Friday afternoon.

