Police release photo of Yellow Rose robbery suspect

Surveillance image of man believed to be behind Dec. 10, 2016 robbery at Yellow Rose in North Austin. (Photo: Surveillance image provided by APD)

AUSTIN - Police have released surveillance images of the man wanted in connection to a robbery in the parking lot of the Yellow Rose strip club in December.

APD said they were called to the parking lot of the club at 6528 North Lamar around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 10 for a robbery call. Police said the robber threatened two victims and left the scene in a dark maroon sedan.

The robber is described by police as Hispanic, in his early to mid-20s, 5-feet 7-inches to 5-feet 11-inches tall with a medium build, weighing 150-170 pounds and having a thin mustache. He was seen in surveillance video wearing a black zip-up jacket with hood, black beanie, dark baggy jeans, dark shoes with white around the bottom, a long gold chain with large medallion and large diamond earrings. Police added the robber’s sedan was possibly a 2010-11 Toyota Avalon.

Surveillance image of man believed to be behind Dec. 10, 2016 robbery at Yellow Rose in North Austin. (Photo: Surveillance image provided by APD)

Surveillance image of vehicle believed to be used in Dec. 10, 2016 robbery at Yellow Rose in North Austin. (Photo: Surveillance image provided by APD)

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or Crime Stoppers at 512-47-TIPS or text “Tip 103” and your message to CRIMES.

(© 2017 KVUE)