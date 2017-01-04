Md. man used social media to solicit Austin teen, police say

Ryan Richard Heller booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - A Maryland man has been accused of using social media to solicit a 15-year-old Austin girl for sex after he allegedly traveled to Texas to meet her.

The arrest affidavit for Ryan Richard Heller, 19, alleges he used Skype and Facebook to send sexually explicit messages to the victim. The victim’s father told police he told Heller to stop talking to his daughter, and that he believed his daughter would run away with him.

Police said Heller took a bus from Maryland on Dec. 30 and arrived in Austin on Jan. 1. The affidavit said police were called to the area of Slaughter Lane and West Gate Boulevard around 11 a.m., and located Heller near a church. Heller told police he had been talking with a girl on the computer, traveled from Maryland to meet her and that he was aware the victim was 15 years old. Heller also told police he had inappropriate conversations with the victim, the affidavit said.

Police arrested Heller on a felony charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor and booked him into the Travis County Jail on Jan. 1. The affidavit and jail records state he is being held on $20,000 bond.

