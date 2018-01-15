KVUE
Courtney Roland released from hospital, shares message on Twitter

Aaron Alcozer, KAGS 12:16 PM. CST January 15, 2018

Courtney Roland shared a message on Twitter thanking family and friends after going missing early January. 

"I suffered an adverse reaction to my prescription medication," said Roland. "I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right." 

She was last heard from Jan. 6 around 4 p.m. According to family members, she was driving home to the Heights area when she texted a friend to say someone was following her.

Roland was found on Jan. 8 under an overpass in the Houston area. 

"My family and I are so appreciative of the kindness and thoughtfulness my friends and so many of you showed me," said Roland. "I wish I could thank each of you in person." 

 

