Cop car cowboy ropes calf from hood of vehicle

Javi Perez, KENS 7:43 AM. CST January 06, 2017

This week in Tennessee, Henry County sheriff's deputies had a problem that they were having trouble dealing with: a calf causing traffic headaches on Highway 79.

Sadly, the days of a sheriff and his deputies being horse-riding lawmen in Tennessee is long gone, so they had to enlist the help of a real cowboy to take care of the calf, as evidenced by a viral Facebook post.

Check out the cowboy at work:

