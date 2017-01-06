Cop car cowboy ropes calf from hood of vehicle

This week in Tennessee, Henry County sheriff's deputies had a problem that they were having trouble dealing with: a calf causing traffic headaches on Highway 79.

Sadly, the days of a sheriff and his deputies being horse-riding lawmen in Tennessee is long gone, so they had to enlist the help of a real cowboy to take care of the calf, as evidenced by a viral Facebook post.

Check out the cowboy at work:

(© 2017 KENS)