Take This Job: Monster Golf Putt-Putt

Bryan Mays tries out Mini Putt-Putt.

AUSTIN - Amy and Brian Williams moved to Central Texas from Chicago about 5 years ago, and they noticed that their new hometown in Round Rock was lacking something: an indoor mini-golf course.

Their son, who suffers from autism, loves mini-golf, so the Smiths decided to open their own Monster Golf location in East Round Rock.

The building comes complete with an 18-hole mini golf course, video game area, laser tag arena and other fun activities for kids and adults of all ages.

The Smiths were kind enough to allow Bryan Mays to help them for the day.

He got to serve as a DJ on the golf course and a laser ranger in the laser tag arena.

© 2018 KVUE-TV