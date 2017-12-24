Close SAPD donates proceeds from calendar to hurricane victims A hot cop calendar has paid off. On Friday, the San Antonio Police Department donated all proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey. Cliff Goyang , KENS 3:04 PM. CST December 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A hot cop calendar has paid off.On Friday, the San Antonio Police Department donated all proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey.KENS 5 photojournalist Cliff Goyang was there for the presentation. © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting 10032017_PMWX Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Witness describes Las Vegas shooting More Stories Three Longhorns suspended from playing Texas Bowl Dec 22, 2017, 12:21 p.m. Layer up! A cold holiday weekend is ahead Dec 22, 2017, 8:48 p.m. SANTA TRACKER: Where's the sleigh? Follow Santa's… Dec 24, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs