Hip-hop stars host fish fry for the homeless

HOUSTON - Houston’s homeless mingled with hip-hop royalty at an all-you-can-eat party downtown on Monday.

Rap-A-Lot Records CEO James Prince hosted a Super Bowl fish fry for the homeless at St. John’s Church. Hip-hop stars Bun B and Slim Thug joined in.

“When you give, you know what I mean, you receive as well,” Prince said. “It's like a high with me. It's a high where you don't have to a drug. It's a high in giving.”

“How beautiful is it to see a person in the week where everybody is thinking about themselves?” Bun B said. “How can I get in these parties? How can I get in these games? How can I be fly and show up? The day he should be thinking about himself, he chose to be thinking about people who aren't going to be concentrated about this weekend.”

Prince also gave away sleeping bags and wellness kits. He plans to throw the same event next year.

