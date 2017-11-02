Gamers' annual fundraiser helping Children's Miracle Network hospitals

Behind the scenes at Rooster Teeth's Extra Life live stream on Nov. 12, 2016. Photo by Steve Newton, KVUE. (Photo: Steve Newton, KVUE)

Every fall, gamers from around the world take part in a 24-hour fundraising and gaming marathon to support Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, including gamers through an Austin-based studio.

Extra Life has raised more than $30 million since its inception in 2008, including $8 million in 2016. These hospitals, which include Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, treat thousands of children each year, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

Rooster Teeth Productions is a partner in the fundraiser, and will be doing two gaming marathons for Extra Life 2017 with a goal of $1 million for Dell Children’s. A marathon featuring Rooster Teeth community groups from around the world will be Nov. 4 in conjunction with Extra Life’s Game Day, and a second marathon with Rooster Teeth staff will be held Nov. 11-12 at the company’s Austin Film Society studio.

“These kids face scary stuff like cancer, cystic fibrosis, and injuries from accidents and when Rooster Teeth needs to calls on its fans to support a cause, we can count on them to help us raise millions,” the company said of Extra Life.

The company’s 2016 live stream raised $940,000, blasting past their initial goal of $500,000 and 2015 total of $560,000. RT added it will offer an exclusive T-shirt, poster and pins during the marathon. Rooster Teeth and its community have raise more than $3 million for Extra Life over the past five years.

Extra Life’s website states donations are tax deductible, and you can donate directly to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals or to a specific Extra Life participant and the hospital that participant is supporting.

