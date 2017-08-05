Injured child airlifted from Carnival cruise out of Galveston

A young child had to be airlifted after falling from a balcony on board the Carnival Breeze. (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer photo)

TAMPA, Florida -- A young girl was airlifted to the hospital after falling from a balcony on board the Carnival Breeze cruise ship.

The ship sailed from Galveston to the Bahamas and was on the way back to Texas when the child was injured.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells KHOU 11 News it was notified by the ship Friday evening, and a UH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived at the boat around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A guest on the ship shared pictures with KHOU 11 News, adding the victim is a 5-year-old girl who fell from her room's balcony and landed on the ship’s deck below.

The child and a woman were transported to Tampa General Hospital. The Coast Guard reported the child had injuries to her face.

KHOU 11 News has reached out to Carnival for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

The ship has resumed its journey and should arrive back in Galveston on Sunday.

