Police identify woman shot, killed at apartment complex

EDITOR'S NOTE: APD previously said a suspect was in custody, and that the victim was a 20-year-old woman. This story has been corrected throughout.

AUSTIN – A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Central East Austin apartment complex Tuesday night.

Austin police said they were called to the Travis Station Apartments, near U.S. 183/Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane, for a reported shooting around 11:45 p.m. Dec. 26.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they found a woman, identified by police as Ebony Michelle Sheppard, with obvious trauma to her body. Medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 27, police said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Sheppard's death a homicide after performing an autopsy.

Witnesses told police at the scene of the shooting that a possible suspect was seen speeding away in a white sedan while wearing a dark-colored hoodie. A witness alerted police to another possible suspect, who police detained and later released as they said they believed he was not involved in the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" and your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

