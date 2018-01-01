Car trunk full of fireworks catches fire

Fireworks gave some people quite a scare last night in an incredible video of an incredibly dangerous situation. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Fireworks gave some people quite a scare Sunday night in an incredible video of an incredibly dangerous situation.

It happened at a shopping center on Highway 6 near Beechnut overnight. Fireworks started going off in the trunk of the car.

Instead of running, people stopped to record it on their phones. Someone shut the trunk, and fireworks started shooting from the car’s undercarriage.

The car is now totaled.

