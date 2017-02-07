Can't reach Congress? You're not alone

The dome of the US Capitol (Photo: Getty Images)

DALLAS – The controversy over some of President Trump’s cabinet nominees like Betsy DeVos has led to something that hasn’t happened to Washington, D.C. in years – jammed phone lines.

Besides visiting in person, calling is supposed to be the second best way to send a message to senators, according to veterans of Capitol Hill.

But Texans like Gloria Thomas from Denton have had trouble doing just that.

"For instance this morning, I called three times, three numbers to try to get ahold of Cruz," said Thomas, 85.

She's right.

Monday afternoon, we called Capitol Hill and district offices for U.S. Senators Cornyn and Cruz, and most often got full voicemails, busy signals or no answer.

"I call them most every day,” said Francey Andrews, 72. “They know my name.”

Last month, Andrews started a log in a blue binder to record all the messages she left, busy signals she received and each time no one answered.

"We are constituents. We may have a different view, but I do think we have a right to be heard," she added.

One congressional aide said calls are both in support of and opposition to President Trump's cabinet nominees. But they’re coming in at a rate many haven't seen since the biggest issues of the Obama administration.

Neither Cornyn nor Cruz could provide exact numbers but U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted this last Thursday: “The last few days have been the "BUSIEST IN CAPITOL SWITCHBOARD HISTORY. By almost double.”

“Our office can receive as many as several thousand emails, phone calls, and messages a day. Like any phone system, when the lines are tied up, it’s harder to get through. A member of our legislative staff reviews every opinion expressed in a phone call, voicemail, letter, or email and responds to all written opinions individually as soon as they can,” wrote SoRelle Wyckoff, a Cornyn spokeswoman, in an email to WFAA.

Senator Cruz employs two dozen people between D.C. and six district offices in Texas to listen and log each constituent call, his office said.

“Sen. Cruz looks forward to any and all opportunities to hear the concerns of Texans across the state,” wrote Phil Novack, Cruz’s Press Secretary, in an email to WFAA.

“Every caller’s concerns, whether they speak live with one of our staffers or they get our voicemail, are logged, tallied, and prepared for a report that the Senator and his senior staff receive each day. Every email and letter our office receives is responded to, and these are also included in the daily constituent correspondence report for the Senator.”

Copyright 2016 WFAA