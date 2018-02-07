'Cannabis Open Carry' march happening in San Antonio this weekend

A man rolls a joint. (Photo: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

SAN ANTONIO - A group demanding the recreational use and open carry of marijuana is hosting a march in San Antonio this weekend.

Their cause has nothing to do with guns.

On Saturday, February 10 at 2 pm organizers will meet outside North Star Mall for a march advocating for the legal recreational use of marijuana in Texas.

The walk’s Facebook event reads:

“This is a walk to educate the public about the lack of cannabis freedom we have here in Texas and how to get active to change that. We want recreational use and medical use come 2019, no questions asked.”

During the walk, organizers say they will pass out educational information on the advocacy for marijuana freedom in Texas by 2019.

‘Free The Weed in Texas’ has numerous walks planned around the state this month.

Texas' first medical marijuana dispensary is opening in Austin on February 8. Right now, you can only use medical marijuana in Texas if you have intractable epilepsy.

