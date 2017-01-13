Bush sisters offer advice in sweet letter to Obama sisters

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: Jenna Bush-Hager and Barbara Bush attend the George W. Bush and Laura Bush Portrait unveiling at the White House on May 31, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Leigh Vogel/WireImage/Getty Images, 2012 Leigh Vogel)

Eight years after the daughters of former President George W. Bush showed Malia and Sasha Obama around the White House for the first time, the former First Children have written a special letter to the almost-former-First-Children that was published by TIME Magazine.

Jenna Bush-Hager and Barbara Bush opened the letter to Malia and Sasha by recalling when they gave the girls a tour of the White House eight years ago.

"When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious," they wrote.

The Bushes then went on to welcome them to "another rarified club, one of former First Children -- a position you didn't seek and one with no guidelines."

And with that, the Bushes offered a little advice: "Enjoy college." After all, they said, "as most of the world knows, we did."

But they also urged Malia and Sasha to remember the people they have met and the lessons they have learned in the White House and to "let that help guide you in making a positive change."

Read the full letter published by TIME here.

(© 2017 KVUE)