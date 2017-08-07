Bryan and Yvonne join Lehman High practice

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Round Rock turns home into fire station
-
Tips lead to 'possible suspect' in Lancaster road rage incident
-
Austin man arrested for child pornography
-
Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral
-
Austin firefighter raises money for family who lost home
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Abilene officer killed on way to Dallas
-
No action taken on hands-free ordinance in Austin
-
Chiari Malformation diagnoses on the rise
-
Austin police's new program to address homelessness
More Stories
-
Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Central TexasAug. 7, 2017, 5:32 a.m.
-
Leander restaurant owner charged after allegedly…Aug. 7, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Police make arrest in Austin-area armed conveinience…May 23, 2017, 12:19 p.m.