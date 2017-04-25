Boy turns grief for dad into service for others

Six-year-old Oscar Payton Jr. is learning to live without his father and showing us all what it means to "Stand for Houston." (Photo: KHOU)

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Six-year-old Oscar Payton Jr. is learning to live without his father and showing us all what it means to "Stand for Houston."

"He's gone," Oscar Jr. said. "He's just gone."

Pastor Oscar Payton Sr. died unexpectedly from a heart attack two months ago, and his youngest son has struggled without him every day since.

"He has his good days and bad days, but lately, he's been dwelling on it, saying I miss my dad," said Samantha Payton, Oscar's mother.

But now a little boy's pain was channeled into purpose at his family's coffee shop, Payton's Blend, in Baytown.

He wrote a letter to customers. It was short, but sweet, asking the public to help him help others. That letter was shared on Facebook. Now people are coming in for coffee and to make a difference. The donations started piling up.

"They're dropping off canned goods, toiletries, stuff that you would need for a person that doesn't have anything," Samantha Payton said. "Little things that really matter."

Every single donation helps a little boy grieve in his own special way and connect with his father.

"I wanted to make my dad proud and that's the only thing I could think, I wanted to help the homeless," Oscar Jr. said.

And although Oscar Sr. is gone, this family knows he's watching.

"I think his dad would be very proud of him, to follow in his footsteps and also give back, his dad would be really proud of him," Samantha Payton said.

If you'd like to help Oscar on his mission, you can drop off donations for the homeless at Payton's Blend Coffee Roasting House in Baytown at 4318 Hugh Echols Blvd.

