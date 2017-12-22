Border Patrol agents deliver baby near Mission

Border Patrol agents on Thursday helped deliver a baby for a woman in distress. (Photo: Custom)

MISSION, Texas - Border Patrol agents on Thursday helped deliver a baby for a woman in distress.

Officials say the Honduran national was in pain and going into labor when McAllen agents encountered her near Mission, Texas. The agents, along with a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician over the radio, were able to deliver the baby and render aid.

Authorities say the mother and baby were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

