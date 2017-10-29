Boo! Showers may be brewing for Halloween evening across Austin

CENTRAL TEXAS - Austin and Hill Country temperatures have been all over the place lately: from near-90-degree temps to a chilly rain, we’ve seen quite a few seasons packed into just a few weeks.



If you don’t like chilly weather, the good news is that a significant warm-up is on the way for this week—with one day being the exception… Tuesday. Unfortunately that also is Halloween, which means trick-or-treaters might need to bundle up and perhaps packed along an umbrella.



We’re expecting mostly sunny skies Monday with temperatures back to average… nearly 80 degrees. But by Monday night, a cold front drops into TX, bringing with it a chilly rush of air and a chance of showers. Although the timing may change a bit, expect at least a few widely scattered showers during the afternoon and evening Tuesday, under temperatures that will struggle to hit the upper 60s.



Taking a jacket along with the costume was par for the course for me growing up (I was born and raised in Staten Island, NY) but not very common here, where the average highs around Halloween in Central TX are still 75-78.

The good news? Since the showers will be scattered, don’t expect a washout. Being prepared just in case you get underneath a quick downpour though would be a good call.



And just a heads up—Wednesday morning’s commute might take a little longer than usual with a better chance of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder, before the system moves out and we dry up Wednesday afternoon.



Happy Halloween!



Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

