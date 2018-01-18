Boiler room issues at South Austin school force classrooms to use heaters

Screengrap of google earth map of Cowan Elementary School. (Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - Cowan Elementary School in South Austin is dealing with heating issues after their boiler room stopped working.

In a letter to parents, Principal Debbie Warnken said classrooms are using large heaters to keep the classrooms warm during the recent cold blast to Central Texas.

"I very much appreciate all of the positive support from parents at drop off this morning. This community is amazing and always child-focused," the statement said.

Principal Warnken said the pump for the boiler room will need to be replaced but has not confirmed when it will happen.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV