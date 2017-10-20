Body of small child found on beach in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - The body of a small child was found on a beach in Galveston Friday evening, according to the Galveston Police Department.

The body was found in the surf around 5:30 p.m. by someone walking along the beach at 7th and Seawall.

Police said the little boy seems to have been between 3 and 5 years old.

The Galveston Police Department held a press conference around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

"This is a very unusual case. It's very difficult as a police officer, as a police agency, and as a community, to have the death of a small child, lying in the sand, and to not have any answers to give anyone." said Capt. Joshua Schirard with Galveston PD.

Schirard said the area where the child's body was found is not a heavily populated area.

At this time, police said there have been no missing persons report matching the description of the child.

"We're scouring our missing persons reports to try and find a report that matches the description (of the child). We're also coordinating with other agencies in the surrounding counties as well as the US Coast Guard." said Schirard.

We're told a Medical Examiner is on the way to the scene.

Galveston PD is asking anyone that may have any information concerning this case to call the department at 409-765-3702 or Galveston County Crimestoppers at 409-763-8477.

This is a developing story. We have a crew in Galveston at this time and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Here’s the scene along the beach in Galveston. Police still have no idea who this little boy belongs to. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/y28IxVKzyK — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) October 21, 2017

