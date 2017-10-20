Body of missing oil platform worker found on Lake Pontchartrain shoreline

Timothy Morrison; Image via KHOU

Police have found the man missing after an explosion at a natural gas platform in Lake Pontchartrain.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, a JPSO helicopter spotted 44-year-old Timothy Morrison’s body around 1 p.m. Friday about three miles west of the canal that separates Jefferson Parish and St. Charles Parish.

Morrison a resident of Katy, Texas, has a wife and three children.

His body will be examined by the coroner, then released to the family according to Lopinto.

Morrison is the only fatality from the oil and gas platform explosion. Seven other workers were present when the explosion occurred. Of those seven, three remain hospitalized.

Jefferson Parish officials told Eyewitness News that the workers were cleaning chemicals aboard the platform but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Arson investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

Patrick Courreges at the Department of Natural Resources said the platform is a production platform called a co-mingling facility where Clovelly draws oil from several different oil fields.

