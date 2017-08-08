Body of missing father found in Canyon Lake

COMAL COUNTY - The Comal County Sheriff’s Office recovered the missing body of a father who went missing in Canyon Lake after handing his daughter his life jacket.

Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., CCSO discovered the body of 45-year-old Michael Talley around the same area where he went missing in Canyon Lake.

Talley was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, Talley was on a jet ski with his daughter when they both fell off after making a sharp turn.

The sheriff's office says that both were wearing life jackets at the time, but Talley took his off to give to his daughter.

Authorities say that the daughter made it to shore, but shortly after she made it, the family witnessed Talley go underwater.

