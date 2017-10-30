Warrant: Suspect with body in trunk concealed drugs in anus during jail booking

Freddie T. Gilbert was arrested Sunday October 29, 2017 after leading Kaufman County deputies on a brief high speed chase. After crashing, a body was discovered in the trunk of the car he was driving.

Kaufman County Sheriff's investigators arrested a 33-year-old man Sunday after a female body was found in the trunk of his vehicle following a brief pursuit on I-20.

Freddie T. Gilbert allegedly fired a gun at another driver on U.S. 80 in Forney, according to the sheriff’s office. He was stopped after a brief pursuit and told a deputy that there was a body in the trunk of the vehicle.

The body has been identified as that of JacQuisha Isaac, 19, of Dallas.

Jac Quisha Isaac

Because Gilbert was in possession of guns and ammunition at the time of his arrest, deputies conducted an unclothed search at the Kaufman County Detention Center early Monday morning. During that search, two bags of drugs fell out of Gilbert’s anus, according to an arrest warrant.

One bag was believed to contain marijuana, and the other allegedly contained crack cocaine, investigators say.

Gilbert was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and for bringing a prohibited item into the jail.

Lt. Jolie Stewart said additional charges related to the discovery of the body were expected. According to Stewart, sheriff's deputies picked up the pursuit call after a reported rage incident in Forney.

Radio traffic indicated a driver reported someone had shot at their windshield in Forney off U.S. 80 and took off. The vehicle was described as a black Hyundai.

The driver of the car in Forney was uninjured.

Kaufman County deputies spotted the vehicle eastbound on I-20 and the high speed chase reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to radio traffic.

"It was a brief pursuit, the vehicle wrecked out and the suspect was arrested without incident," Stewart said.

The scene was cleared shortly before 5 p.m Sunday.

© 2017 WFAA-TV