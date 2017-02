Betsy DeVos, secretary of education nominee for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, listens during a Senate Health, Education, and Labor Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images, © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

Betsy DVos has cleared a major hurdle in the Senate to become the next education secretary, despite opposition from Democrats, according to the Associated Press.

Senators voted 52-48 to cut off debate Friday morning, setting the stage for a final confirmation hearing next week.

