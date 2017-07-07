BCSO searching for missing 17-year-old boy

A 17-year-old San Antonio boy is missing and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find him.

BCSO is searching for Jon Zarzosa. He was last seen a month ago when he left home for work. The family says that Jon has left home before but it’s been so long now that they’re worried about his safety.

Jon turned 17 while he was missing.

He’s described as standing at 5’7, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 21-335-TIPS if you have any information about his whereabouts.

