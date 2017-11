HOUSTON - The Backstreet Boys are showing the Astros some love during the World Series.

If you recall, a video of Jose Altuve singing the group's hit 'I Want It That Way' went viral last year.

The best video to ever hit the Internet #Htown #backstreetboys #ShowStros 😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @josealtuve27 @mikefbaby54 A post shared by Lance McCullers Jr. (@lancemccullers43) on Jul 18, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

In response, the Backstreet Boys sent this video to Altuve wishing the team luck.

Thanks for the support @backstreetboys ... Let's make it happen 🎤 🙌🏻 My Favorites #worldseries A post shared by Jose Altuve (@josealtuve27) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

The LA Dodgers and the Houston Astros are tied 3-3 in wins. Game 7 starts Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.

