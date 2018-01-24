AWFUL! Graphic photos show dog near death after owner uses hair dye

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Some owners are known for dressing up their animals and giving them a fresh, 'cool' style.

When owners take it to an extreme and use colored dye intended for humans, it takes it to a whole new level.

The Pinellas County Animal Services captured the devastating effects human hair dye can have on animals after a 5-pound dog named Violet was dyed a purple color.

The photos speak for themselves, but animal services went on to warn of the dangers of using human dye on animals, adding, "Chemicals in hair dye are TOXIC causing a wide array of external injury to your pet - possible burns, blindness and because an animal’s first instinct is to lick, it can cause poisoning or internal burns. Just don’t."

The white Maltese mix's eyes were swollen shut, she was limp, and had noticeable burns on her skin, according to the Facebook post.

The veterinarian treating Violet washed off the chemical dye as quickly as possible and gave her pain medication. The staff eventually had to shave her to monitor the healing process of her skin burns.

To the staff's horror, Violet's skin started to peel off due to the chemical burns from the dye.

It took three months for the pup to show any sort of recovery after consistent pain medications, antibiotics, honey treatment, scabs, bandages, and especially worrying, according to the animal services' Facebook post.

Thankfully, it appears that Violet will make a recovery and the post ended with:

"When the final badges came off we breathed a collective sigh of relief – Violet was beautiful. She will always have her own individual style and that’s just fine with her new owners, who specialize in beautifying pets. So as you dry up those tears please take one thing away from Violet’s journey – only use products specifically meant for pets or you could be putting your pet’s life on the line."

Way to go, Pinellas County Animal Services and Violet!

