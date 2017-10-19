Autopsy results show Silsbee mom, her five kids died from smoke inhalation in Wednesday fire

A mother and her five children perished in an overnight fire at an apartment behind a Hardin County home early Wednesday morning.

SILSBEE - Autopsy results on a Silsbee mother and her five children killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning have been released.

Preliminary reports from the Jefferson County Morgue show that Ashley Pickering and her five children all died from smoke and soot inhalation caused by the fire according to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

There were no smoke detectors in the apartment according to the release.

The cause of the fire, or ignition point has yet to be determined as sheriff's office investigators and State Fire Marshall's Office continue to investigate the fire the release said.

Silsbee fire Chief Robin Jones told 12News previously that he believed the family was asleep but then awoke and tried to escape the fire.

Their bodies were found scattered around the apartment he said.

The children were Camden Mattox, 3, twins Cavence and Cash Mattox, 4, Serenity Mattox, 7 and Christian Mattox, 11.

Pickering and her children had been living in the apartment, which was in a shop that had been converted into a living space, behind her parents home for about a year according to the family's pastor Randy Feldschau, of Cathedral in the Pines Church in Beaumont.

The twin boys would have turned five next week he said.

