Autism center for adults seeks commission approval

A group with plans to develop a center for autistic adults in northwest Austin hopes to get approval from the city's Zoning and Platting commission on Tuesday.

The plans are causing some contention in the River Place neighborhood because the developers who plan to build the center also want to build homes on the plot of land.

Some neighbors say those plans, not the center itself, would cause too many problems at River Place.

The site behind the Austin Christian Fellowship Church may look like just a trail and some trees, but Jonathan Tommey has big plans for this 40-acre plot in northwest Austin.

Among the farm animals and stunning vistas, Tommey lives there with his autistic son and Kent Bradley.

Tommey founded the Autism Trust in the UK in 2007 and moved to Austin to seek additional treatment and therapeutic opportunities for his son.

Bradley's mom Berta can no longer care for him, she owns the land and hopes with Tommey's help it will be developed into a one-of-a-kind center.

"Beyond educational years they're gonna need somebody to cater to their needs," Tommey said. "Whether its educational, whether it's vocational, whether its development of life skills whether its wellness."

The developer of the deal, MileStone Community builders, has agreed to pay for and provide construction of all site improvements and the first new building.

Attached to the planned site is a residential lot, and just how it will be zoned is causing some discontent.

If it is zoned Single Family-2 as MileStone insists upon, the builder can put up more homes.

MileStone Community builders issued the following statement to KVUE:

"Our plan is equally dense or less dense than the overwhelming majority of homes in the River Place development. SF-1 has a 10,000 sq. ft. minimum lot size. While our plan has average lot sizes greater than that, SF-2 gives us greater flexibility for the success of this incredibly beneficial project and to ensure the construction of the Autism Center."

The neighborhood homeowner's association prefers Single Family-1 designation, which means less homes and larger lot sizes.

"Our big concern is one of traffic safety," said HOA President Scott Crosby.

He adds they are concerned about congestion at nearby River Place Blvd. and Milky Way and at the River Place Elementary School.

"It really comes down to an issue of what kind of contribution milestone wants to make to the autism trust," Crosby said. "Is it solely dependent on making more profit out of the transaction or is it truly dependent on a charitable contribution?"

Tommey points out more, smaller houses would also be beneficial for the city, due to its shortage of less-expensive homes.

"I'm optimistic, if anyone has a heart. If anyone understands this growing problem we have with autism, I hope their hearts will speak to them and allow the zoning application to go through."

(© 2017 KVUE)