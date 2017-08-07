Austin firefighter gathers donations for family who lost everything

Austin firefighter raises money for family who lost home.

AUSTIN - A family who lost everything in a fire is thanking an Austin firefighter who came to their rescue not once, but twice.

Norma Guardado was at work when her house caught fire on Friday.

She and her four grandchildren, all under the age of 9, were luckily not at home, but the fire destroyed everything. The tragedy left the family of five with nothing more than the clothing on their backs.

Austin Firefighter Issac Saldiver was so concerned about the family that after he left the scene, he started a Facebook post asking for donations.

Guardado says she is so thankful for his efforts.

"I was surprised, really surprised and grateful," she said. "I thought 'Well we could use clothes because we don't have anything'. He went beyond what he needed to do."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home suffered $150,000 worth of damage.

