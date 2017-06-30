Arrests Made in Murder For Hire Plot

WACO - Two men have been arrested and charged in what police describe as a murder for hire plot. Keith Antoine Spratt and Tyler Sherrod Clay now both face Capital Murder charges for the death of Joshua Ladale Pittman.

Police say Pittman, prior to his death, was involved in multiple robberies and had set up both Spratt and Clay to be robbery victims. According to police, both men then conspired to kill Pittman. They say Clay hired Spratt to do the job.

Pittman was killed at the Pick N Pay Food Mart on Faulkner Lane on December 23rd 2015. He was playing a game machine inside when investigators say he was approached by Spratt and shot multiple times in the face and body.

Spratt was arrested Thursday in the area of 10th and Colcord. Clay was arrested at the store he owns on the 1300 block of Dallas Thursday night.

