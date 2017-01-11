Amber Alert issued for three missing children

Photos of the three missing children and suspect, Doris Camerena and the car believed to be linked to the abduction. (Photo: Texas Amber Alert Network)

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing children, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The children are Jason Frausto, 2, Aaliyah Frausto, 3, and Isac Frausto, 5.

All of the children are described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Doris Camerena in connection with their abduction. Camerena is described as a 24-year-old Hispanic female. She was last heard from in Houston. Her relationship with the children is unclear at this time.

Law enforcement said they believe the children are in danger.

Officials say Camerena is possibly driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruz LT with Texas license plates FGJ6333.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Camerena or the children is asked to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 832-627-1138.

