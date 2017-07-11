After 65 years, SA soldier will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery

SAN ANTONIO – It was a bittersweet homecoming that was 60 years in the making.

The remains of a San Antonio soldier who died fighting in the Korean War will be laid to rest here on Tuesday.

It's a long story and it's been an even longer emotional journey for the Sandoval family.

It all started back in 1953 when Corporal Frank Sandoval was killed at a POW camp. His body had been missing until now.

He was apparently buried at Pearl Harbor but was misidentified after dying at the North Korean prison camp. He had been tagged and was buried with another name.

A few months ago another family requested the body and with the help of DNA, realized it wasn't their loved one, it was Frank Sandoval.

A newspaper clipping from 1953 shows Sandoval’s wife and two sons in mourning. Those boys are now men and have spent the last 65 years praying for his homecoming.

That day came Monday.

KENS 5’s cameras were there as Corporal Sandoval’s remains were flown into San Antonio as it was a somber and emotional day for Frank Jr and Alejandro Sandoval.

“I kept praying that he'd get here before I passed and he has," Alejandro said.

"We kept the faith and it worked, he was brought home," Frank Jr said. “We actually thought we would never see this day. This is an incredible day."

Frank will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Tuesday morning with full military honors.

