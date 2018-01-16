AFD responds to large fire in apparently abandoned home

The Austin Fire Department is working hard to put out a fire in what seems to be an abandoned Austin home.

The house is located in the 1100 block of Shady Lane near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road.

Firefighters completed the initial search of the home and have knocked down the main source of the fire.

The fire department tweeted photos and video of the flames bursting out of the home late Tuesday afternoon.

1125 Shady pic.twitter.com/OTOZCWWjMY — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 16, 2018

© 2018 KVUE-TV