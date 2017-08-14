ABC News' Ginger Zee expecting 2nd child in February

Congratulations are in order for Ginger Zee!
The Rockford-native and ABC Chief Meteorologist announced Monday, Aug. 14, on Good Morning America she is expecting her second child with husband Ben Aaron.
The couple is expecting another boy in February 2018.
WATCH: @Ginger_Zee announces she is pregnant with her second baby on @GMA! https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/YOYMNDKLrk— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2017
Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙new baby boy coming February 2018! pic.twitter.com/NHLYFjEJcH— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2017
Congrats, Ginger and Ben!
