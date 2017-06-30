1 critical in Fort Worth school bus crash

School bus crash

FORT WORTH -- One person is in critical condition and 12 others have minor injuries after a school bus was involved in an accident in Fort Worth Friday morning.

The incident happened on eastbound State Highway 121 near Sylvania Drive just before 7 a.m., according to MedStar.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says the school bus was involved in an accident with a car.

One person was trapped inside the car and had to be rescued. He or she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and is in critical condition.

There were 11 students on Fort Worth Independent School District Bus 788, plus the driver. Another school bus came and picked up the students just before 8 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

